Gibraltar Squadron Bids Farewell To HMS Dasher And HMS Pursuer

Written by YGTV Team on 17 May 2022 .

Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron bade farewell to HMS Dasher and HMS Pursuer today.

The P2000’s arrived in Gibraltar in June 2020 in order to replace HMS Sabre and HMS Scimitar after their long and rewarding duty protecting British Gibraltar Territorial Waters (BGTW).



HMS Cutlass and HMS Dagger, the squadron’s latest patrol boats, took the lead, closely followed by HMS Dasher and Pursuer. After some high speed manoeuvres, the Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron escorted Dasher and Pursuer to the limit of BGTW and wished them a safe voyage back to the UK.



Commander British Forces, Commodore Steve Dainton waved the P2000’s off from his balcony in the Tower.



HMS Dasher and HMS Pursuer will now continue their return journey back to the UK along the coasts of Portugal, Spain and France.





