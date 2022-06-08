GHT Announce 33rd Annual Painting Competition Winners

Written by YGTV Team on 08 June 2022 .

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust have announced the winners of their 33rd Annual Painting Competition.

A statement from the Gibraltar Heritage Trust follows below:

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust held its 33rd Annual Painting Competition on Saturday 7th May and is pleased to announce the winners. We were delighted to see a large amount of interest from upper and lower primary schools and art classes this year and were thrilled to see returning and new artists to the competition. Participants had the opportunity to capture elements of both the interior and exterior of City Hall. Our panel of judges faced a nearly impossible decision to choose the winning paintings with such great talent on display. There are 4 categories of winners: Infants aged 6 & under, Children aged between 7 & 10, Juniors aged 11 to 17 and Adults 18 & over.

All entries were painted live on location between 09:00am and 17:00pm. School entries were completed in the week leading up to the main event with a short history of the building also being given to participants by the Trust.

The Trust would like to thank the judges Bathsheba Peralta and Wanda Bush. Below are the results and prizes for this year’s winners.

The first prize of £1,000 in the adult category was sponsored by Gibraltar Cultural Services.

ADULTS JUNIORS CHILDREN INFANTS (Aged 18 and over) (Aged 11 - 17) (Aged 7 – 10) (Aged 6 and under) Highly Commended

Michele Stagnetto



Monica Popham



Karl Ullger





Lubov Estella



Kate Pińer



Lauren Montado Aidan Lavery Gomez



Rotem Lotan



Alma Belle Baharal Charles Warren



Kyle Grambow



Brianna Storey 3rd Prize Angelique Borastero Sophia Povedano Chanel Hyde-Gomes Nicholas Afzan 2nd Prize Geraldine Martinez Vera Estella Celine Gomez Sophie Gabriele Garcia 1st Prize Javier Pérez Plata Stella Bosano Megan Robba George Mesilio DAVID GLADSTONE PRIZE FOR MOST PROMISING ARTIST £50 (plus shield): Chanel Hyde-Gomes







The prizes were presented by Minister for Heritage, the Hon Dr. John Cortes at the exhibition opening on 7th June.



All entries are on display at the John Mackintosh Hall from Wednesday 8th to Friday 10th June, 9am to 18:00hrs. Entrance is Free.