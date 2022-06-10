Chamber Welcomes Review Of Prescription Prices

Written by YGTV Team on 10 June 2022 .

The Chamber has issued a statement welcoming the announcement that the GHA has reviewed the prices of prescriptions whilst setting a cap on a maximum fee of three items “which will help patients to manage with the current rise in the cost of living.”

A statement from the Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce follows below:

This change is part of a wider move by the GHA to rein in its costs which have increased significantly over the last decade. The GHA’s budget (not including the costs of dealing with the Covid pandemic) has doubled in size since 2009 even though Gibraltar’s population has increased by only around 10 per cent over the same period.

This review is part of normal good housekeeping as practised by many businesses and it aims to achieve improved service levels given the Government’s current budget constraints. The costs of running the public sector should not be increased each year as a matter of course. Where efficiencies can be made by delivering the same or better services at a lower cost due to improvements in either technology or better processes, they should be made. Nobody should stand in the way of this. This benefits the whole of the community.

Dealing effectively with the pandemic has come at an enormous cost, both in the lives which have sadly been lost and in the money that needed to be spent, much of it borrowed. This money has to be repaid and now is the time to look at all costs and processes in Government to see where savings can be made as well as improvements in service levels to the public.





