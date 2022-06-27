Minister Daryanani Meets Prince of Wales

Written by YGTV Team on 27 June 2022 .

The Minister for Business and Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, had the opportunity to meet with HRH The Prince of Wales at a reception hosted by the Prince in Kigali, Rwanda.

The Minister was in Kigali where he was attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.



Minister Daryanani commented, “So soon after the Royal Visit to Gibraltar, I was absolutely delighted to be given the opportunity, on this occasion, to meet with HRH The Prince of Wales. He took an interest in Gibraltar and I asked him to convey our heartfelt best wishes on behalf of the people of Gibraltar to Her Majesty the Queen”.



