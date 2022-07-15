ISOLAS Ranked Band 1 In This Year’s Chambers And Partners High Net Worth Guide

ISOLAS LLP, has been ranked Band 1 in this year’s Chambers and Partners High Net Worth Guide with Senior Partner Peter Isola and Partners Emma Lejeune and Adrian Pilcher recognised as Band 1 lawyers.

This exceptional result follows ISOLAS’ win at the European Digital Assets Summit 2022 as “Top Law Firm, in the Fund Domicile”.

Clients of Peter describe him as “a solutions-oriented Senior Partner with extensive knowledge of how Gibraltar works” and “a must-go-to person in Gibraltar”. Emma is described by her clients as “one of the best Gibraltar private client lawyers” and as “a responsive, pleasant and trustworthy lawyer”. Adrian is portrayed as “responsive, knowledgeable, with excellent commercial awareness, focused on delivering exceptional client services”.

Commenting on the ranking, Senior Partner Peter Isola said: “I am delighted to be ranked once again as a Band 1 lawyer, alongside Emma and Adrian. The ranking reflects the extensive knowledge we have amongst our team, the quality of our work and the commitment we have for our clients. The recognition by this impartial industry source is a testament to the continued high standard we strive for, which provides our current and future clients with the trust and assurance that they have in ISOLAS as the best legal partner on their side.”

Marcus Killick OBE, CEO of ISOLAS commented: “It is extremely rewarding to see Peter, Emma and Adrian’s fantastic work being recognised yet again as they retain their Band 1 ranking in this year’s Chambers and Partners HNW Guide. They demonstrate year after year an outstanding level of service for our clients, which is something we take pride in throughout the whole firm – I cannot commend them enough. ISOLAS has always been and remains committed to a strong relationship with each one of our clients, fostering long-lasting partnerships and, by understanding their needs, providing them with top legal counselling and services.”

Chambers HNW Guide ranks the top lawyers and law firms for international private wealth. Research is conducted by 200 Research Analysts across 200 jurisdictions and provides nearly 6000 ranking tables. The guide also recommends leading accountancy firms, private banks, wealth managers, trust companies and other professional advisers to HNW and UHNW clients around the world.

Full Rankings can be seen here https://bit.ly/3RBk6iY





