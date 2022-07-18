Regimental Promotion And New Regimental Sergeant Major

Today, Warrant Officer Class 1 Patrick Canepa was promoted to Captain after completing three years as the Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM).

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

During his three years as RSM, he helped steer the Regiment through the COVID-19 Pandemic, administrated the Battalion and planned and executed ceremonial events such as the Royal Gun Salutes and Ceremony of the Keys.

More recently, Captain (Capt) Canepa was at the centre of planning and executing the Ceremonial Public Duties at the Royal Palaces in United Kingdom in the Spring.

Capt Canepa will now take up post as SO3 J5 Plans Officer in British Forces Gibraltar where he will work closely with Gibraltar's Essential Services and Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar.

Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s Capt Canepa said: “Becoming RSM has been the pinnacle of my career. I joined the Regiment 22 years ago and never expected to become RSM. To finish of my time as RSM, I had the privilege of planning and executing Public Duties outside the Royal Palaces.

“I was also present as the Regiment received their New Colours at Windsor Castle and was involved with the recent Royal Visit here in Gibraltar.

“I now look forward to my new role as the Planning Officer.

“I'd like to take this opportunity to thank all those who supported me during time as RSM. More importantly, I'd like to thank my partner Hayley for all her support. I couldn't have done it without her.”

Warrant Officer Class 1 Dan Henderson has been appointed as the new RSM. Henderson enlisted in the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers in 1999.

RSM Henderson says: “It is a great honour and a huge privilege to be appointed RSM of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment.”

Henderson has already seen the troops in action, and he is looking forward to working with the wider Royal Gibraltar Regiment family.





