Water Situation Remains Stable

Written by YGTV Team on 12 August 2022 .

The Government was briefed earlier today by the Strategic Coordinating Group dealing with the water disruption. AquaGib has advised that the situation remains stable with stock levels expected to continue to increase over the weekend.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The importation of non-potable water will continue with members of the public strongly encouraged to use this for any non-essential water usage such as gardening. Non-potable water bowsers will continue to remain in place at Morrisons car park and the lower level of Mid Harbours Industrial Park.

The Government will continue to closely monitor the situation over the weekend and expects to make a further announcement on Monday dealing with the remaining restrictions in place for high consumers.





