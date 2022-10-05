Environmentalist Benigno Varillas to Present his Book ‘Luchar Lo Libre’

05 October 2022

Well known Spanish environmentalist, author, journalist and award-winner Benigno Varillas will be presenting his book “Luchar lo Libre” at the John Mackintosh Hall on Thursday 6th October at 6pm. The book carries the subtitle: “1977, cuando Felix Rodriguez de la Fuente pudo ser Presidente del Gobierno”. Minister for the Environment, Education and Culture Prof John Cortes will be introducing the author at the session.

This is one of a series of books by the author in which he explores the life and work of Felix Rodriguez de la Fuente, the popular pioneer of the environmental movement and of environmental awareness in Spain. The talk explores how Felix Rodriguez de la Fuente influenced the role played by environmentalism in the transition to democracy in Spain, while at the same time missing the opportunity to ensure deeper consideration of the environment in Spain at the time.



For more information and to confirm your attendance please contact GCS on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 20041961



