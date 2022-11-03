Minister Isola Hosts A Funds And Asset Managers Breakfast

Written by YGTV Team on 03 November 2022 .

On Wednesday 2nd November, Albert Isola, in his capacity as Minister for Digital and Financial Services, hosted a funds and asset managers breakfast at the National Liberal Club in London as part of the Gibraltar Day in London this week.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The breakfast event was supported by the Gibraltar Funds and InvestmentsAssociation (GFIA) and included participation by its individual member firms.

A total of circa 175 investment professionals attended the event with a very significant majority being UK based; including asset managers, fund administrators and professional service providers such as lawyers and accountants.

Minister Isola gave an introductory address focusing on themes such as Gibraltar's unique financial services market access to the UK under the Gibraltar Authorisation Regime.

Minister Isola also touched upon the importance of transparency and accountability as well as the overriding need to remain aligned with UK and international standards. Given that a significant portion ofthe event was dedicated to funds with a digital asset underlying component,the Minister also concentrated on the development of Gibraltar's DLT regulatory regime.

The Chair of GFIA, James Lasry, then gave an update as to recent legislative developments in Gibraltar including the dual regime for funds, limited partnerships with and without legal personality and protected cell companies.

A panel discussion then followed; with probing questions being asked of fund managers based outside of Gibraltar,the financial services commission represented by Sam Vatvani - Head of funds and the Deputy Chair of GFIA, Jay Gomez.

International participants on the panel were, Samuel Hapak, Anthony Bodenstein and Federico Corbari. The panel was moderated by Jerome Lussan the CEO and Founder of Laven Partners.





