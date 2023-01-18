Gibraltar Defence Police Inspection

For the first time in its 85 year history, the Gibraltar Defence Police is to be inspected by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary, Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS).

The inspection is taking place during this week although a great deal of preparatory work has already been carried out and relevant documentation provided to the Inspectorate.



Whilst in Gibraltar, Inspectors will gather information from stakeholders within the GDP and elsewhere before submitting a report of their findings. The inspection has been commissioned by HQ British Forces.



The GDP Chief of Police Rob Allen commented: “This inspection represents a significant milestone in the evolution and development of the GDP.



“I welcome this opportunity to highlight the capabilities and professionalism of the force and to receive any advice that may be forthcoming following the inspection which will assist us in our pursuit of constant improvement.”



