GASNOR Apologises For Power Outages

Written by YGTV Team on 01 February 2023 .

Following the recent power outages, GASNOR, the operator of the LNG terminal in Gibraltar have issued a statement apologising to the public.

A statement from GASNOR follows below:

As the operator of the LNG terminal in Gibraltar, we are sorry for the inconvenience caused by the recent power outages which were the result of a faulty sensor in the LNG terminal that triggered shutdown. Gasnor is working closely with partners, including Shell, to establish what caused the fault, and is cooperating with the GEA to avoid any repetition.







