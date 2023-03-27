66th Gibraltar International Drama Festival 2023

27 March 2023

The 66th Gibraltar International Drama Festival, held at the Ince’s Hall Theatre, reached its conclusion at the Gala Night on Friday 24th March 2023.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Adjudicator, Bev Jenkins GoDA, announced the following Awards:

ADJUDICATOR’S AWARD was awarded to Julian Felice for his headteacher’s pace delivery in ‘A Series of Public Apologies’.

BEST SET PRESENTATION was awarded to The Magazine Studio Theatre for their play ‘Men Like That’.

BEST TECHNICAL PRESENTATION was awarded to In Bloom Productions for their play ‘Burnout’.

BEST SUPPORTING YOUTH ACTOR was awarded to Ethan Benitez for his role as Young Adam in ‘Signed, Me’ a play presented by GAMPA.

BEST SUPPORTING YOUTH ACTRESS was awarded to Maisie Wilson, Emma Saccone, and Julia Lagua for their roles as The Three Witches in ‘One Last Chance’ a play presented by GAMPA Teens.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR was awarded to John Charles Guy for his role as Henry Irving in ‘The Actor’s Nightmare’ a play presented by The Theatre Makers and Rock Theatre.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS was awarded to Tanya Santini for her role as Cheryl in ‘Men Like That’ a play presented by The Magazine Studio Theatre.

BEST YOUTH ACTRESS was awarded to Luna Lee for her role as Young Teen Amy in ‘Signed, Me’ a play presented by GAMPA.

BEST YOUTH ACTOR was awarded to Nicholas Raggio for his role as Cin ‘Natives’ a play presented by Bayside & Westside Drama Group.

BEST ACTRESS was awarded to Nyree Robinson for her role as Grace in ‘Men Like That’ a play presented by The Magazine Studio Theatre.

BEST ACTOR was awarded to Christian Santos for his role as ‘Adam’ in Signed, Me a play presented by GAMPA.

BEST DIRECTOR was awarded to Christian Santos for his play ‘Signed, Me’ by GAMPA.

BEST ORIGINAL SCRIPT was awarded to Hannah Mifsud and Christian Santos for their play ‘Signed, Me’ presented by GAMPA.

FESTIVAL WINNER for the BEST PLAY was awarded to GAMPA for their play ‘Signed, Me’.

The presentation of awards was carried out by the Minister for Culture, The Hon Prof John Cortes MBE JP MP.





