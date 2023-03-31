International Transgender Day Of Visibility

Written by YGTV Team on 31 March 2023 .

Today, the Ministry of Equality has marked International Transgender Day of Visibility.

A statement from the Government follows below:

This day celebrates the resilience and success of transgender and gender nonconforming people raising awareness of transgender rights and was founded by activist Rachel Crandall in 2009. This day is now marked worldwide on every 31st March.

A leaflet titled ‘Being a Trans Ally: a guide from the Ministry of Equality’ which is aimed at the general public and is designed to raise awareness, support and understanding for the Transgender community is available online at https://www.gibraltar.gov.gi/department-equality or may be requested by e-mail at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The Gibraltar Health Authority has an Adult Gender Service for any person affected by gender dysphoria and advises those in need of the service to consult with their GP and ask to be referred for further information. The Ministry of Equality continues to work with the Adult Gender Services in order to raise further awareness on Transgender issues and highlight services available.

The Minister for Equality, the Hon Samantha Sacramento MP, said “A decade ago, people who had gender dysphoria had no information or support available to them. I recall first being involved with an individual who needed advice in this respect and I must credit the GHA and the Care Agency professionalswho navigated through the process in the absence of pre-existing procedures. Thanks to this individual, it became apparent to me that was important to establish clear clinical pathways and this has been done with much input from the Ministry of Equality.

I look forward to seeing the day where people can live their lives peacefully and without any fear of discrimination or violence for the way they feel and how they identify. It is important that we all do our part to fight for a world where transgender people are respected and supported.”





