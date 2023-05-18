Europort And The Peter J Isola Foundation Purchase New Rapid Response Vehicle For GHA

Written by YGTV Team on 18 May 2023 .

The emergency response vehicle, donated by Europort and the Isola Foundation, was received by the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and GHA Director General Prof Patrick Geoghegan on behalf of the people of Gibraltar.

A statement from ISOLAS LLP follows below:



The vehicle is already in use and will strengthen GHA’s active response. RRVs are staffed by a Paramedic who is qualified to administer immediate lifesaving treatment at the scene, such as defibrillation, airway protection and drug administration and is a significant enhancement to the response the GHA already provides.



The presentation was made by Mr Peter Isola, director of Europort and trustee of The Isola Foundation, accompanied by members of his family, Roseanne Garcia, Georgie Isola, and Matthew Isola.



Mr Peter Isola said. “We are delighted to be able to continue supporting the GHA in providing them with the tools to enable them to deliver the extraordinary work of our frontline healthcare professionals, and which will benefit the community at large. We are proud to invest in our community, by contributing to Healthcare in Gibraltar and supporting other local charitable organisations and initiatives. These donations make a real difference to peoples lives and that is a fundamental objective of ours. “