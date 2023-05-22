  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron Give Back To The Reserves

Written by YGTV Team on .

The Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron (RNGS) have been delivering and supporting the training  of Maritime Reserves in Gibraltar ahead of them joining the Fleet. 

Royal Navy Reservists from across multiple units have been in Gibraltar for a week to refresh  their skills as Pacific 24 Seaboat Coxswains so they can join their units ready to deliver on  operations. 

This week ten general warfare ratings conducted seaboat training within British Gibraltar  Territorial Waters with the RNGS Pacific 24 (PAC-24) and the support of HMS CUTLASS and  HMS DAGGER. The training has consisted of every aspect of being a Seaboat Coxswain from  Man-Overboard Exercises to pacing with the Cutlass-Class patrol vessel.  

The RNGS operates the Pacific 24 Seaboat alongside the Cutlass-Class patrol vessel to  demonstrate the UK’s sovereignty of British Gibraltar Territorial Waters. The Coxswains  serving at the Squadron are some of the best in the Royal Navy delivering daily operational  PAC-24 patrols, 365 days a year. 

All the reservists have previously undertaken formal PAC-24 training and operations and this  opportunity allows them to get back up to speed before they mobilise into the Fleet. The Royal  Navy Reserves provide seaboat Coxswains to Batch 1 and Batch 2 Offshore Patrol Vessels  as well as to the RNGS itself. 

Their Training Officer, PO(SEA) Ryan Scott from HMS PRESIDENT, a former Royal Navy  Regular who served in HMS TYNE and at the RNGS, said, “This opportunity has been  invaluable for the team to make their mobilisation to the Fleet seamless and ensure that they  are ready to deliver operations at sea with their Regular counterparts”.  

The RNGS will be delivering this training again soon to another group and aim to make this a  regular exercise that provides valuable training to the Reserves and the Squadron itself.  

The RNGS Commanding Officer said “We couldn’t deliver on operations without the  permanent support of the Royal Navy Reservists based here in the Squadron. It’s great for my  team to be able to give back to the training cycle providing operationally ready Coxswains to  the Fleet.”


