  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Investiture Of Ms Carmen Gomez GMD As Gibraltar’s Mayor

Written by YGTV Team on .

The investiture of Ms Carmen Gomez GMD as Gibraltar’s 20th Mayor will take place on  Tuesday 6th June 2023 at a special ceremony in the Mayor’s Parlour, City Hall. 

A statement from the Office of the Mayor follows below:

Ms Gomez, who will replace Mr Christian Santos GMD, is enthusiastically looking forward  to the challenge that this appointment represents. 

The Mayor designate commented: “I have been appointed to represent our community; to be  of service to it, and to have its well-being and interests at heart. All the superlatives in the  world could not possibly express the sentiments I carry with me regarding this Rock of ours.  Having said this, it is my great honour to accept this appointment with pride, and I look  forward to my tenure and the challenges ahead.”  

During the ceremony Mr Nicholas (Nicky) Guerrero will be appointed as Deputy Mayor.



share with Whatsapp