The GHA Recognises World Multiple Sclerosis Day

Written by YGTV Team on 30 May 2023 .

World Multiple Sclerosis Day is officially marked annually on the 30th May. It is a global healthcare event celebrated every year intending to recognise the economic, social and cultural impact brought by multiple sclerosis disease and subsequently work on the acceptance, support and inclusion of patients suffering from this ailment.

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune disease which can potentially disable the central nervous system (brain and spinal cord). Myelin sheath is the fat covering around the nerve fibres which helps in the quick and efficient transmission of electrical impulses along the nerve cells. In Multiple Sclerosis the myelin sheath gets disrupted by the attacks of the body’s immune system causing communicative issues between the brain and the body.



The GHA, in solidarity with the global MS community, are flying the MS awareness flag outside St Bernard’s Hospital today to raise awareness and campaign with everyone affected by Multiple Sclerosis (MS).



