PossAbilities Support Centre To Open July 10th

Written by YGTV Team on 31 May 2023 .

PossAbilities have announced that their support centre will open on 10th July with a membership week taking place from 3rd-7th July.

A statement from PossAbilities follows below:

The PossAbilities premises will host an array of bespoke and specialist services for persons who are pending, or in receipt, of a diagnosis - for those with disabilities and the neurodiverse community, and will open 7 days a week.

These services will include recreational, social and leisure activities, along with educational, vocational and social opportunities.

There will be support therapy provisions that will complement the work already being carried out by local professionals to empower individuals to reach their full potential.

PossAbilities will offer independent holistic therapies, for an extensive and faceted approach to therapeutic interventions, along with the delivery of workshops, training schemes and integrated inclusion initiatives to bring the community together as a whole.

The on-site facilities will also be made available to all other organisations who support persons with disabilities or members of the neurodiverse community in Gibraltar, offering a platform of extra resources for service providers to use.

The on-site cafeteria will also be open to the public to create supported employment positions with vocational training and experience opportunities.

Membership prices will be modest and affordable, with packages available for multiple members of one family and a reduced or waived fee for those of low income households or in need of support.

There will be a membership week from 3-7 July, when interested members of the public can have a tour of the PossAbilities centre, attend information workshops and sign up for memberships to access the facilities and provisions available - prior to the opening on the 10th July.

We wish to take this opportunity to thank all who have supported us in bringing PossAbilities together.