GGCA “Not Notified” Of Nick Pyle Appointment

Written by YGTV Team on 31 May 2023 .

The GGCA Executive Committee says that it has not had any notice regarding the appointment of former Deputy Governor Nick Pyle by the Government of Gibraltar to advise on civil service training and reform. The union says it has no information on the reform process that is to take place.

A spokesperson said: “As the trade union in Gibraltar with negotiating rights over the clerical civil service grades, the GGCA strongly feels that any reform process needs to include the workforce, which would necessarily include GGCA involvement. We call on the Government of Gibraltar for clarification on this point, and for confirmation that no reform process will be undertaken without trade union involvement.”