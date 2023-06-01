Government Says It Will Always Consult Unions On Any Civil Service Reform

Written by YGTV Team on 01 June 2023 .

Following the GGCA’s recent statement, the Government says Mr Pyle has been “contracted by the Chief Secretary simply to advise on the modernisation and reform of the public service.”

A statement from the Government follows below:

His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar notes the statement issued yesterday by the GGCA on Civil Service Reform on the retention of former Deputy Governor, Nick Pyle, to advise on Civil Service and Public Sector reform and modernisation.

The Government would like to emphasise that Mr Pyle has been contracted by the Chief Secretary simply to advise on the modernisation and reform of the public service and is in no way leading on this, as the GGCA have suggested. The opposite is true. The Government is, in fact, garnering ideas to discuss and bring to the table with all the relevant unions.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, said:“I would like to reassure the GGCA and its members that the Government is not currently undertaking any sort of reform project and has simply contracted the services of an experienced and highly qualified individual to advise on Civil Service and Public Sector reform matters generally. Should the Government, in future, wish to embark on a process of reform, it will of course only do so after full consultation with the unions. That has been my style throughout the period I have been Chief Minister, in which time the Public Sector, including the Civil Service itself, has grown, seen hugely improved salaries and enhanced terms and conditions of service, including the introduction of family friendly hours and new working hours as requested and negotiated with the relevant unions. I therefore support the Chief Secretary using expertise to garner ideas in this area, whether that expertise is from Mr Pyle with the agreement of the FCDO, or from the other agencies, entities or other individuals he and his team may wish to call upon, as well as the relevant unions when the time comes.”





