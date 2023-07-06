Minister Daryanani Announces Dates For GIBUNCO Gibraltar International Literary Festival 2023

Written by YGTV Team on 06 July 2023 .

This year’s Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival will take place from 17th to 19th November 2023.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Once again, The Gibunco Group will be the headline sponsor for the 9th edition of this prestigious festival, having sponsored it from day one.

The festival will incorporate the very successful school program which last year saw world renowned authors visiting St Bernard’s lower primary and upper primary, Notre Dame, College of Further Education, Westside and Bayside schools.

CEO of Gibunco, Mr John A Bassadone said: “I am personally very excited and privileged to be sponsoring the Gibraltar International Literary Festival for a 9th consecutive year. The Festival is something very close to the Bassadone family and I am proud to be able to uphold its legacy. I have seen the benefits it has had on our schools and young people and itis always great to see the support and engagement from the local community. Its international appeal, paired with unrivalled local hospitality, is a recipe for success and helps promote Gibraltar to a global audience. We are delighted to,once again,work closely with theGovernmentto help ensure this event is as successful as ever.”

Minister for Business and Tourism, the Hon Vijay Daryanani MP, said: “It’s great to confirm the dates of the Gibraltar International Literary Festival early this year. Last year’s festival was a huge success and the feedback received was incredibly positive. We have now started working on making this year’s festival even better than the last. I look forward to having our children participate once again in the scheduled school program as they thoroughly enjoyed the visits from the authors last year. We will, no doubt, have an outstanding list of authors and we hope to start announcing their names very soon. We are also working on some exciting surprises which we hope will come to fruition to make this year’s Gibraltar International Literary Festival the best one yet. I would truly like to thank Mr John A Bassadone for continuing with the sponsorship of this event as we wouldn’t be able to hold it without his support.





