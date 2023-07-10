Minister Daryanani Welcomes Marella Voyager in Inaugural Call

Written by YGTV Team on 10 July 2023 .

Minister Vijay Daryanani welcomed the Marella Voyager ship on its inaugural visit to Gibraltar earlier today.

The Marella Voyager is the newest ship of the Marella Cruise fleet and can carry up to 2,000 passengers with additional crew members.



Marella Voyager arrived at the Gibraltar Port at 09:00hrs this morning and will report at 22:00hrs tonight.



Minister Daryanani, accompanied by Miss Gibraltar, Faith Torres, engaged in the traditional exchange of plaques with Captain Derek Gray on board the cruise ship.



Mr Daryanani commented: “It is always a pleasure to welcome an inaugural call as it shows the work we are doing in convincing itinerary planners to include Gibraltar in their plans. Whilst on-board, we received positive feedback from the Captain who told us that Gibraltar was one of the most popular ports of call with their guests. It is always encouraging to hear this. I was also delighted to have Miss Gibraltar joining me today. Faith stepped in for me last time and is already becoming an expert on inaugural calls!”



