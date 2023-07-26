SNAG Seeks Clarification from Minister Bossano on Supported Employment, Supported Internships and Inclusive Apprenticeships in Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 26 July 2023 .

The Special Needs Action Group is seeking clarification from Minister Bossano regarding the availability and effectiveness of Supported Employment Opportunities in Gibraltar. Moreover, it’s seeking clarity about the availability, if any, of Supported Internships and Inclusive Apprenticeships for young people in Gibraltar. These programs, widely recognized in the UK, serve as vital pathways for young individuals seeking to transition from education to gainful employment while requiring additional support.

A statement continued: “SNAG’s inquiries for Minister Bossano are as follows:

1. Enrollment in Supported Internships and Inclusive Apprenticeships: How many young people are currently enrolled in Supported Internships or Inclusive Apprenticeships in Gibraltar? Are these programs available locally, and if so, what measures are in place to ensure their successful implementation?

2. Participation of Private Sector Employers: Perhaps Minister Bossano could shed some light on how many employers from the private sector are actively involved in the supported employment scheme? SNAG recognizes the potential commitment from private entities to employ workers with disabilities and seeks clarity on how they can effectively participate in the scheme, as well as any expectations or charter that has been developed in collaboration with employers.

3. Staff and Resources at Supported Employment Company LTD: SNAG highlights the vital role of Supported Employment agencies in facilitating the return to work process for employees on sick leave. Therefore, SNAG requests information on the current staff complement of the Supported Employment Company in Gibraltar, including the number of Job Coaches, Supported Employment Practitioners, and personnel available to address the needs of this growing population. Additionally, SNAG urges consideration for increasing resources and budgets to adequately support the demands of this critical service. The employment of more trained staff is essential.

“Minister Bossano's understanding of these issues is crucial, as these programs directly impact the lives of many individuals in Gibraltar. Furthermore, SNAG emphasizes that Minister Bossano repeatedly fails to understand both the urgency and the importance of addressing issues that are affecting persons that need this support. This can also be seen in the way he has also responded in relation to addressing delays in processing disability benefit applications to ensure timely support for those in need. We urge for a more appropriate understanding of the situation.

“We believe in the potential of Supported Employment Service, partnered with Supported Internships and Inclusive Apprenticeships to empower young people in Gibraltar and facilitate their successful entry into the workforce. We urge the Government to make this a reality.

“SNAG looks forward to Minister Bossano's response, hoping for increased clarity and commitment to addressing the challenges faced by those seeking supported employment.”