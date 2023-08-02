The WW2 Tunnels At Hays Level Have Now Re-Opened To The Public After Extensive Refurbishment

02 August 2023

This segment of tunnels is located within the Nature Reserve on the Upper Rock and forms part of the network hewn out of the Rock during World War Two.

It is one of the major attractions to be enjoyed within the reserve by both visitors and residents, displaying the monumental efforts that took place in Gibraltar during the war years.

A decision was taken to close the site earlier on in the year to enable a number of essential works to be carried out, these included the removal of redundant cables, roof stabilisation and new interpretation panels amongst others.

The tunnels are open daily and access is free to residents.

Minister for the Environment and Heritage John Cortes said, “I am really pleased that we are once again able to visit these historic tunnels, after much needed improvement works. I urge everyone who can to visit and to get to know this site and the other attractions within the Reserve, just one of the many natural and historical features of our unique homeland that we can enjoy".



