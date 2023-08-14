Gabriella Olivero Wins Miss Teen Gibraltar 2023

Written by YGTV Team on 14 August 2023 .

Gabriella Olivero was crowned Miss Teen Gibraltar over the weekend at the Alameda Open-Air Theatre.

A statement from No1 Models follows below:

She was crowned by Charlize Buhagiar at a sold out show at the Alameda Open-Air Theatre.

Choreography by Kelvin Hewitt (Nº1 Models Gibraltar) a very complicated decision for the judges to choose amongst the 14 beautiful contestants for the title. At the end votes were added and this determent the representative for Gibraltar at the Miss Teen Universe Pageant.

Presented by Miss Supranational Europe Michelle Lopez Desoisa the event was agile and entertaining, with up to five different sections of the contestants (Opening Number, Miss Individuality , Miss Creative, Miss Catwalk and Miss elegance to go punctuating the different prizes that were selected on the night (individual, creative look, Catwalk and Elegance.) With the presence of MDS, Owl by Charlene Figueras, Bulu Beach and the talented Ella Vinet.

After two hours, The winner was 18 years old Gabriella Olivero, 1st Princess was Maxine Sciortino who also won the Miss Catwalk award and 2nd Princess was awarded to Susan Da Costa, Anna Byrne was awarded Miss Individuality, the Beauty With A Purpose Award and Miss Social Network. Miss Friendship Aimee Ochello, Miss Photogenic was given to Briana Martinez, No1 Models Award Jaelene Zarb and the Miss Elegant award was awarded to Lucia Wood.

Kelvin Hewitt Director of No1 Models would like to thank once again everyone who made the show possible especially the No1 Models crew for working so hard Backstage and front of house for always being so professional, it was again another successful show with great feedback from the public.

Photography - Hayley Obrien

Makeup- Rafa Anaya, Sonia and Yuly Gaiviso

Hair - Rafa Anaya and Matthew Guy