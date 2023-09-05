Phase One of Hassan Centenary Terraces Complete

Written by YGTV Team on 05 September 2023 .

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, attended an event this afternoon hosted by Casais to celebrate the completion of Phase One of the Hassan Centenary Terraces project.

A statement continued: “His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar is pleased to release 380 new properties which have been completed to a high standard into the affordable housing market. An additional 285 flats will follow in the completion of Phase Two of the project which is currently progressing well.



“It is crucial to highlight the excellent work of Casias throughout this project which has resulted in innovative, sustainable and affordable housing which will not only benefit prospective home owners, but will also provide for the continued economic and physical expansion of Gibraltar.



“This GSLP/Liberal Government has prioritised the housing situation in Gibraltar focusing on alleviating the pressure on the housing list with its 50/50 Affordable Housing Scheme. In 2016 a total of 893 flats were released with the completion of Beach View Terraces and Mons Calpe Mews. With the recent completion of HTC Phase One alongside HTC Phase Two, Bob Peliza Mews and Chatham Views, a further 1,248 properties will be constructed for the benefit of Gibraltarians.”



The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo said: “We promised to deliver affordable and sustainable homes to the people of Gibraltar during our time in Government. I am pleased to say that we have not only done that, but that we have managed to deliver MORE affordable homes than any other Government in Gibraltar has done before. This completion is another important milestone for affordable housing in Gibraltar and will pave the way for an additional 868 properties to be built in the HTC Phase Two, Bob Peliza Mews and Chatham Views projects.

“This shows the unprecedented and substantial investment by the Government for the benefit of the community of Gibraltar, especially to the younger generations and families who greatly rely on these affordable homes, and who were neglected for so many years by the GSD Government. I know the snagging process of these flats have been extremely successful and the new homeowners are very much looking forward to moving into their new homes.”