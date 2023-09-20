Ideal Models Agency

Our Agency includes a complete professional modelling course in the Fashion and Beauty Pageant industry for all genders and ages.

Whether you wish to become an International model, beauty queen, or are simply seeking to develop your personal image and self-esteem, this is the agency for you!

1. Catwalk Lessons and Runway Training

• Our practical runway classes will have you walking like a professional model

• Learn the latest trends in runway/fashion parades

• Catwalk lessons cover choreographed routines, model turns and perfecting the model walk

• Our runway classes will finish with your participation in a real fashion parade with the chance to be selected to represent your country internationally

• Learn from the experts! Our runway training sessions are taught by highly experienced professionals

2. Modelling Tips and Industry Overview

• Do’s and don’ts of modelling

• Knowledge required to get started in the modelling industry

• Learn all the latest and most useful modelling tips

• Deportment, Posture and Body Language

• Fashion and Wardrobe

• Speech Enhancement

• Communication Skills

3. Model Make-up

• Learn how to apply the latest trends in makeup, suitable for future prospects in the fashion and beauty industry.

• Learn the latest technics from contouring to shaping by a professional makeup artist.

4. Hair Styling Workshops

• Learn how to style your hair depending the occasion, suitable for future modelling jobs.

• Useful tips and lectures.

5. Photographic Workshops

• Learn how to move, pose and be photographed to ensure the best results

• Participate in a professional photographic session (an ideal start for your portfolio)

Contact us now for further information on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or simply send us a message via Facebook or Instagram.