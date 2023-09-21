Gibraltar To Be Represented At UKOTA Youth Summit

Written by YGTV Team on 21 September 2023 .

The Government of Gibraltar have announced the opportunity for two young people aged between 18 and 25, who are currently at university in the United Kingdom, to attend the UK Overseas Territories Association Youth Summit to be held on Thursday 16th November 2023.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The purpose of the Youth Summit is to promote dialogue across the Overseas Territories and empower youth by encouraging debate and innovative thinking. The sessions will be chaired by the youth member from the sitting Chair of UKOTA, currently the Falkland Islands. This year’s summit has been supported by the Speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle who has offered to host the summit at Speaker’s House.

HMGOG will fund the cost of two university students to attend the summit as ambassadors for Gibraltar.

Those interested in attending must submit a short essay (max. 500 words) on the challenges faced by Gibraltar post-Brexit. The deadline for submission is Friday 29th September at Midday.

Essays can be sent to the Office of the Deputy Chief Minister on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with the subject line “UKOTA Youth Summit”