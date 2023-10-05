Commencement of the Fair Trading Act 2023

The OFT would like to remind the general public, that the Fair Trading Act 2023 commenced on the 1st October 2023 as set out in Press Release No. 616/2023 issued on 8th September 2023.

The new Act makes various changes to the manner in which business licence applications are now made.

The OFT would like to inform the public that:

there will be no longer be a need to for applicants to publish notices of application in the Gazette or a local newspaper. Applications will instead be made directly to the OFT who will publish the notice for the applicant on its website; the public will be able to view all applications for free on the OFT’s website and will have the opportunity to object to applications there; notices for applications will no longer be published in the Gazette or a local newspaper.

The OFT’s website also has further specific information, guidance and documents related to the new business licensing process: https://oft.gov.gi/business-licensing-requirements

Furthermore, applicants are informed that applications may be made via the HM GoG eServices platform on https://portal.egov.gi/