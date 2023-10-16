Deputy Chief Minister to Address UN Fourth Committee on Wednesday

Written by YGTV Team on 16 October 2023 .

The Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, will be leaving to New York tomorrow ahead of addressing the United Nations Fourth Committee on Wednesday. The address is currently scheduled to take place at 9pm in Gibraltar or 3pm New York time.

The address had previously been scheduled for earlier this month but was postponed pending the outcome of the Gibraltar General Election. The Chief Minister will remain in Gibraltar to deal with other post-election matters.

The Deputy Chief Minister will also be meeting with other senior diplomats and officials as part of HMGOG’s lobbying efforts.

Dr Joseph Garcia said:

“I am delighted to travel to the United Nations in New York to deliver an address on behalf of the Government and People of Gibraltar. I would like to thank the Chair of the UN Fourth Committee for agreeing to delay our intervention until after the General Election and look forward to putting forward Gibraltar’s case for decolonisation.”