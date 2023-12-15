Minister Feetham on Short London Visit

Written by YGTV Team on 15 December 2023 .

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry Nigel Feethan is on a “short but intense” visit to London where he is engaging with Gambling and Financial Services firms, as well as the Gambling Industry’s leading Industry Body, the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC).

The BGC is the Industry Body responsible for ensuring high and appropriate ethical standards are maintained, and working to deliver safer gambling across the Industry. Minister Feetham is keen to ensure that HMGOG maintains continued strong links with the Industry and its representative body as it prepares for its own moves to strengthen its own regulatory framework in the coming months.

The Minister also visited Entain (a leading gaming group with a significant gambling operation in Gibraltar) and had a productive meeting with the senior leadership team.

In addition, Minister Feetham attended the Blockchain Industry Parliamentary reception on the invitation from Natalie Elphicke MP OBE, Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Blockchain Technologies, at the Houses of Parliament. The event was supported by the British Blockchain Association.

The Minister was accompanied by Paul Astengo of Gibraltar Finance.

Minister Feetham commented: “It is important to remember that in both financial services and gaming, the United Kingdom is our key market where the vast majority of our firms operate. It is critical that we maintain these relationships and to listen to these firms so that we are in tune with the latest developments in these areas.”