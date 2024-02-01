PossAbilities Announce New Group For Young Children

Written by YGTV Team on 01 February 2024 .

PossAbilities have announced a new group for young children, ages 18 months - 4 years, with early developmental needs. A statement from PossAbilities follows below:

Ability Adventures - A group for young children, ages 18 months - 4 years, with early developmental needs.

The aim of these sessions is to create physical and social learning environments that have a positive impact on children’s development and learning, with a recognition that all areas of learning are equally important and interconnected.

Within these sessions, children will benefit from play based learning that facilitates the development of pivotal early years skills in the areas of communication, social interaction, motor development and play.

Those in attendance will have 1:1 trained support staff, with sessions led by a coordinator and all evidenced based activities will be overseen by qualified local therapists.

(Speech and language therapists, occupational therapists and physiotherapists).

Sessions will be delivered in age and ability appropriate groups.

Morning sessions will see a flexible and family friendly drop off (drop off between 0850-0930hrs) and collection at 1130hrs.

Afternoon sessions will have a drop off time of 1250hrs and commence at 1300hrs with collection at 1500hrs.

The price per child in attendance will be £50 per week for 5 days a week.

(For current members, you will receive 5 extra tokens for monthly use, with each weekly payment).

PossAbilities will always advocate for equitable opportunities, so for those of low income households, we also offer reduced fees to ensure attendance is open to all persons of diverse backgrounds.