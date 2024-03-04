SNDO Call Out For Sensory Resources

The Supported Needs and Disability Office are asking for public donations of sensory toys and equipment so they can be borrowed by families who are in need of them.

A statement from the Government follows below:

A sensory toy is anything that stimulates one or more of our senses. There are eight senses; sight, touch, smell, taste, hearing, proprioception (information about our body’s position and state), vestibular (information about how our body moves and balances), interoception (information about our bodily needs and functions). We use all eight of our senses in day to day life to analyse information about where we are and what we should be doing.

Some persons with supported needs and / or disability have sensory integration difficulties and sensory toys are used to help with stimulation, communication, motor skills and to regulate emotions.

Examples of sensory toys are:

Weighted blankets

Swings

Rockers

Trampolines

Balance boards

Cause and effect toys

Fidget toys such as poppets

Toys with lights and / or music

Sensory balls, pillows and mats

Gym balls

Bubble machines

Sand, slime or putty

Items can be dropped off at The Supported Needs and Disability Office in Europort Block 9, Floor 5 from 8:00am to 4:30pm from Monday to Friday.

The Supported Needs and Disability Office Manager, Jenny Victory, said: “We are asking the community to help with donations of sensory items as there may be people who have this type of equipment at home but are no longer using it. We want to establish a Sensory Library as living with supported needs and / or disability can be very expensive so this sensory library is a great way to try out what sensory items the person enjoys before buying.”





