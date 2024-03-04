Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst KCVO, CBE Appointed Governor Of Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 04 March 2024 .

Below follows a statement from the Office of the Governor:

His Majesty The King has approved the appointment of Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst KCVO, CBE as Governor of Gibraltar in succession to Vice Admiral Sir David Steel KBE, KStJ, DL, in June 2024.

Sir David will depart Gibraltar towards the end of May 2024.

Details of the ceremonial departure of the outgoing Governor and arrival of the incoming Governor shall be published closer to the time.





