Chief Inspector Perera Is The Acting Police Commissioner Of Montserrat

Written by YGTV Team on 11 March 2024 .

An RGP officer is currently serving as the Acting Police Commissioner of Montserrat, a small island in the Caribbean.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Today (Friday), Chief Inspector Sean Perera was sworn in to the Royal Montserrat Police Service (RMPS), by the Chief Magistrate, Her Honour Ms Vashti Chatoor.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Perera then swore his oath to Royal Montserrat Police Service to Her Excellency The Governor, Mrs Sarah Tucker.

Mr Perera will cover as Acting Commissioner from 9-14 March and then as Deputy Commissioner until 29 March.

Her Excellency said “I am grateful to the Royal Gibraltar Police for extending their support to Montserrat. This is a further opportunity for British Overseas Territories to collaborate and work together.”





