Royal Engineers Association Parade and March Past: Sat 25 May Traffic Plan

Written by YGTV Team on 24 May 2024 .

Serving and retired members of the Royal Engineers will march southwards along Main Street, accompanied by the RG Corps of Drums, tomorrow Saturday 25 May.

HW the Mayor, accompanied by other VIPs, will take the salute as the parade passes the Parliament building.

As a consequence of the parade, there will be temporary road closures at Market Place from 1200-1300hrs. During this time, the Bus Terminal will be located to Waterport, in the area of Ramsons.

Also in connection with this event, there will be some parking restrictions in place until 1500hrs at John Mackintosh Square.