The Gibraltar National Museum Open Day 2024

Written by YGTV Team on 28 May 2024 .

The Gibraltar National Museum’s annual Open Day on Saturday 1st June 2024, from 10:00 to 18:00, in celebration of International Museum Day. This year's theme, "Museums for Education and Research", was set by the International Council of Museums (ICOM).

A statement from the Government follows below:

Since 2002, International Museum Day has been celebrated in Gibraltar with an open day, and this year marks the 21st in-person Museum Open Day and 23rd overall, including a couple of years of virtual events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Open Day promises to be fun-filled with plenty of activities, primarily aimed at young people, but also for the young at heart. The staff at the Gibraltar National Museum will be available to answer any questions, and there will be a range of hands-on activities for all to enjoy. Visitors will be able to enjoy the exhibits atthe museum, which will include some from recent excavations which have not been previously put on display.

Children's activities such as face painting, workshops, crafts, and a treasure hunt will feature on the day. All those which have successfully completed all questions of the treasure hunt will be entered into a prize draw to take place after the event.

Entrance to the Gibraltar National Museum is free all day, and the event promises to be a fun day for the whole family.

Professor Clive Finlayson, Director of the Gibraltar National Museum, said: "We are thrilled to invite everyone to once again join us for our annual Open Day and celebrate International Museum Day with us. We hope to see many new and familiar faces enjoying the activities we have planned".





