Minister Santos Co-hosts Dinner For EasyJet

Written by YGTV Team on 27 June 2024 .

Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, together with Deloitte, co-hosted an exclusive dinner in London organised by Travel Weekly.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Minister Santos was accompanied by Gibraltar Tourist Board (GTB) CEO Mr. Kevin Bossino and GTB UK Head of Media and Marketing Ms. Tracey Poggio.

The event facilitated networking with principal executives from EasyJet, EasyJet Holidays, and other top level industry professionals. The dinner also allowed the opportunity to celebrate the tenure of the current EasyJet CEO, Mr. Johan Lundgren, and welcome the incoming CEO, Mr. Kenton Jarvis. It was a great pleasure to also host EasyJet Holidays CEO Mr Gary Wilson.

This type of event is crucial to maintain Gibraltar’s exposure to the airline industry and to forge new contacts as part of The Ministry of Tourism’s continued and focused efforts to increase airline route development.

Minister Santos said: “It was an absolute pleasure to have the opportunity to meet and thank Mr. Lundgren for his support and to welcome Mr. Jarvis to his new role. Gibraltar has had a long relationship with EasyJet and this dinner was the perfect forum to cement this relationship and network to establish future opportunities.”





