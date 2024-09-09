UK MPs to visit for National Day

Written by YGTV Team on 09 September 2024 .

A group of eleven MPs and Peers from across the UK political spectrum will join this year’s National Day celebrations in Gibraltar.

The working visit will involve a series of meetings, including a briefing with the Chief Minister for an update on the continued negotiations surrounding Gibraltar’s future relationship with the European Union, and a separate briefing with the Deputy Chief Minister on Gibraltar’s simultaneous preparations for a No Negotiated Outcome.

The Parliamentary delegation are:

Amanda Martin MP (Labour)

Matt Bishop MP (Labour)

Sharon Hodgson MP (Labour)

The Rt Hon Mark Pritchard MP (Conservative)

Martin Vickers MP (Conservative)

The Lord Brady of Altrincham (Conservative)

The Baroness Hooper (Conservative)

The Lord Marland (Conservative)

The Baroness Northover (Liberal Democrat)

The Baroness Butler-Sloss (Crossbench)

The Lord Rogan (UUP)



The MPs and Peers will also participate in a number of events which have been organised around Gibraltar National Day, including the traditional signing of the SDGG banner and the political rally in Casemates Square.