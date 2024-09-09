UK MPs to visit for National Day
A group of eleven MPs and Peers from across the UK political spectrum will join this year’s National Day celebrations in Gibraltar.
The working visit will involve a series of meetings, including a briefing with the Chief Minister for an update on the continued negotiations surrounding Gibraltar’s future relationship with the European Union, and a separate briefing with the Deputy Chief Minister on Gibraltar’s simultaneous preparations for a No Negotiated Outcome.
The Parliamentary delegation are:
- Amanda Martin MP (Labour)
- Matt Bishop MP (Labour)
- Sharon Hodgson MP (Labour)
- The Rt Hon Mark Pritchard MP (Conservative)
- Martin Vickers MP (Conservative)
- The Lord Brady of Altrincham (Conservative)
- The Baroness Hooper (Conservative)
- The Lord Marland (Conservative)
- The Baroness Northover (Liberal Democrat)
- The Baroness Butler-Sloss (Crossbench)
- The Lord Rogan (UUP)
The MPs and Peers will also participate in a number of events which have been organised around Gibraltar National Day, including the traditional signing of the SDGG banner and the political rally in Casemates Square.