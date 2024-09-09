  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

UK MPs to visit for National Day

Written by YGTV Team on .

A group of eleven MPs and Peers from across the UK political spectrum will join this year’s National Day celebrations in Gibraltar. 

The working visit will involve a series of meetings, including a briefing with the Chief Minister for an update on the continued negotiations surrounding Gibraltar’s future relationship with the European Union, and a separate briefing with the Deputy Chief Minister on Gibraltar’s simultaneous preparations for a No Negotiated Outcome. 

The Parliamentary delegation are: 

  • Amanda Martin MP (Labour)
  • Matt Bishop MP (Labour)
  • Sharon Hodgson MP (Labour)
  • The Rt Hon Mark Pritchard MP (Conservative)
  • Martin Vickers MP (Conservative)
  • The Lord Brady of Altrincham (Conservative)
  • The Baroness Hooper (Conservative)
  • The Lord Marland (Conservative)
  • The Baroness Northover (Liberal Democrat)
  • The Baroness Butler-Sloss (Crossbench)
  • The Lord Rogan (UUP) 


The MPs and Peers will also participate in a number of events which have been organised around Gibraltar National Day, including the traditional signing of the SDGG banner and the political rally in Casemates Square.

share with Whatsapp