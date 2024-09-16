Chief Minister to meet UK and Spain Foreign Ministers and EU Vice President in Brussels on Thursday for Treaty Talks

Written by YGTV Team on 16 September 2024 .

EU Vice President Sefcovic will host a meeting of the UK and Spanish Foreign Ministers and the Chief Minister of Gibraltar in the morning of Thursday the 19th of this month.

The meeting, in Brussels, will be in the same format as those previously held and will be Mr Lammy's first meeting in said format. All will be joined by their respective negotiating teams.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: "I look forward to continuing the work of seeking agreement for a UK / EU Treaty on Gibraltar's future relationship with the EU. We still have technical issues to resolve but I remain optimistic that a safe and secure agreement is possible that will be beneficial to all and that will bring renewed and enhanced prosperity to the whole region."