Government Announce Rent And Repair Follow Up Details

Written by YGTV Team on 17 September 2024 .

The Government have announced that the Rent & Repair Scheme has received a strong response, with numerous applications submitted following the Minister for Housing's invitation for expressions of interest. A statement from the Government follows below: Following our initial release, in which the Minister for Housing invited expressions of interest for the Rent & Repair Scheme, Press Release No: 585/2024, dated 12/09/2024, we are pleased to announce that the response has been overwhelming, with a significant number of applications received from the public at large.

Presently, there are 17 properties which will be made available imminently under this scheme. Priority for the scheme will be given first to:

Applicants on theHousing waiting list – These are individuals or families who have previously applied for housing and are awaiting allocation. Tenants already renting a Government property – but require an upgrade

The priority system is designed to ensure that those with existing housing needs, as tenants or applicants, are considered in the first application process

The properties being referred to are designated for Rent & Repair, meaning that successful tenants will attain these properties with the expectation that repairs will be carried out by themselves. Therewill be rent relief for 7yrs.

However, these properties will remain an integral part of the Government Housing rental stock, implying that they will not be sold or removed from the rental pool.

Individuals expressing an interest are required to email us on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and provide the following details:

Name in full Address where they currently reside Contact email and mobile number Housing Application Number (where applicable)

We are hopeful that we shall have more addresses for Rent & Repair in the future.





