Gibraltar Defence Police Welcome New Chief Of Police

Written by YGTV Team on 26 September 2024 .

The Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) have announced the formal appointment of John McVea.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

John joined the GDP having completed 32 years' policing service in Northern Ireland.

He joined the Royal Ulster Constabulary in 1990 which later became the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

John enjoyed a successful career becoming a Detective Chief Superintendent responsible for the Serious Crime Branch which included leading Counter Terrorism investigations in Northern Ireland.

Commenting on his successful appointment, GDP’s Chief of Police, Mr John McVea said: "I am delighted and very proud to have been selected to be the Chief of Police for the Gibraltar Defence Police and the Defence Guard Service.

To lead an organisation that serves to ensure the safety and security of British Forces and Gibraltar is a huge privilege for me and I look forward to making a positive contribution to British Force's mission here in Gibraltar."

As a Detective Chief Superintendent, he previously held the positions of Head of Professional Standards Department and Head of Organised Crime Branch.

In February 2023 he joined the Royal Gibraltar Police as an independent senior investigating office where he remained until taking up his position as Chief of Police for the Defence Police.

Commander British Forces, Commodore Tom Guy said: “I am delighted to confirm John McVea as the newly appointed Gibraltar Defence Police’s Chief of Police.

John brings with him a vast amount of knowledge and experience and I look forward to working with him.”





