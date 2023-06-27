Her Worship Visits Bella Vista Day Centre

Written by YGTV Team on 27 June 2023 .

Following her recent visit to Mount Alvernia, Her Worship the Mayor, Ms Carmen Gomez GMD, has visited Bella Vista Day Centre.

A statement from the Office of the Mayor follows below:

During the visit and tour of the facilities Her Worship was kindly hosted by Ms Sandra Cortes and Dr Antonio Marin. Her Worship took the opportunity of speaking to service users and staff and learnt at firsthand about all the activities and initiatives that are carried out at the Centre, especially for all who suffer from dementia, whether at an early or more advanced stage.

Her Worship noted how cheerful everyone came across and this was very much reflected on the faces of all service users, several of whom presented her with gifts to adorn her office at City Hall. It was not lost on Her Worship that the facility enhances the lives of all who attend, including staff whose dedication was evident, in addition to offering very valuable respite to user families.

Another highlight of the visit was a magnificent musical rendition by service user Flor Cornelio in honour of Her Worship.

Her Worship thoroughly enjoyed the occasion and is looking forward to repeating the visit in due course, given that the elderly and those in the community who experience difficulties are very close to her heart.



